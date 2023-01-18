Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Wordless Wednesday 18 januari, 202317 januari, 2023 / Leya / 2 kommentarer
2 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
Dear Ann-Christine
Funny these three rows of cones, like generated by a hidden mathematical law.
We would love to have such a winter here as well.
All the best
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Nicely noticed! Chilly ….