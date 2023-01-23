Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 23 januari, 2023 / Leya / 5 kommentarer
5 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
A delicious food and a deed red colors…. you realy make them shine in this shot.
And never mind delicious, A-C. This is absolutely luscious.
Lovely ode to the pomegranate!
Pomegranates! Used to be my favorite fruit when I was young. Thanks for bringing back memories through your beautiful image. 😊
That’s delightful. Really characterful