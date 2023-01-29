Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 29 januari, 202328 januari, 2023 / Leya / 3 kommentarer
3 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
So vibrant
That lighting, those colours, those tones, the subject that ties it all together. Brilliant 💓💓
Good one for a Sunday …. Love the tones, which are close to my Saturday sunset