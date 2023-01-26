Thursday Thoughts – Weekend Spa

We went to Mosseberg spa resort for a couple of days. A charming area, and we had some snow too. Relaxing.

This resort was built around the middle of the 19th century, and still has those typical villas of those days. Some of the old houses are now private and not possible to visit. They still have their ”Carpenter’s joy” and built in tile stoves.

This is the main building, where we rented a beautiful room. Walking through the house we found several doors with famous people’s names on them. They had all lived here in periods of their lives. Our neighbours were the author Albert Engström and the next door had Madame Kollontaj’s name on it. She once was a Soviet ambassador, pacifist and feminist.

Mosseberg is a beautiful resort in any season, and I would love to see the park in Spring too.