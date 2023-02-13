Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Macro Monday 13 februari, 202312 februari, 2023 / Leya / 9 kommentarer
9 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday”
A beautiful flower and photo, but what is it?
I did not write the name because I was not sure, but it must be a ranunculus. I have not much luck with them, unfortunately
I did wonder. I am trying to grow two kinds this year, but not having a lot of success with them. They are such beautiful flowers too.
Gorgeous macro
I can almost see those petals unfurling – lovely.
Leya – this felt like a lemon desert with berries – gorgeous flower
. . . an individual bloom softly floating to a tune only she can hear . . .
Lovely. 😊
A beauty with two wonderful colors.