LAPC #237 – Bringing Softness

We need softness in the world. When you go to sleep at night, do you lay your head on a brick?
– Adrienne Posey
For this week’s challenge, our guest host, Bren, wants us to show how we soften our images. Bren is a master of this, and now we can learn how it works. ” You don’t have to stick to flowers, landscapes and architecture are also ideal subjects. By lowering the clarity and creating softness in those areas frames the subject in an image, be it a tree, path, bridge, even a door or house or just a dreamy looking image.”
I decided to try some different subjects, starting with a flower and finishing with a seascape.
My first try was a Nasturtium plant close-up –
Then some fluffiness against a rough wall – I guess the bee was collecting building material for his home.
My red camellia is in flower now. I love what the softening did in this image – it made the ”unreal” look of this flower more tempting and strikingly beautiful. The white camellia is in flower as well, but the softness did not work as well as in this one.
The blue colour of the chikory flower is unsurpassed, according to me.
A gallery from my forest walks and Hovdala Castle. Beautiful tapestries and soft trees mimicking the clouds.
Golden beech leaves among the larch trees. A picture I was to throw away – until Bren’s challenge saved it for me!
The last tree standing. I made the layers of twigs, grass, forest and sky soft/clear in those sections.
Another gently woven tapestry with field, forest and sky. The colours really appealed to me, and the skies were great.
I didn’t believe the tecnique would work so well with a seascape – but I just had to try.
Thank you, Amy, for last week’s wonderful challenge with so many interesting interpretations! And thank you, Bren, for letting us play and learn – I hope you all had as much fun as I had. Now we are looking forward to seeing your responses to this week’s challenge! Please remember to link to Bren’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.
Next week it will be me, Ann-Christine/Leya who is your host. See you then!
For more information on joining the challenge each week, check here.
14 reaktioner på ”LAPC #237 – Bringing Softness”
Lovely. Like Brian, I love that bee portrait.
Excellent collection Ann-Christine. I love the bee 🙂
Lovely! I am inspired to try this on red flowers, after looking at your camelia.
These are very beautiful!!
The photo of the bee on a wall looks gorgeous. Interesting to discover from your related posts links that ”soft” was a challenge also in July 2018!
Remarkable captures, Ann-Christine. Especially the floral ones 🙂
I love the variety and seascape was a nice effect
A marvellous selection. I find sometimes that a soft focus is too blurred for me, but these are just right. The bee is amazing.
Your camellia and golden birch leaves got an audible ”Wow” as I scrolled through your post!
These are beautiful,A-C, but I didn’t expect anything less. Your photos never disappoint.
I agree.
What a lovely response to this challege Ann-Christine. Softness and beauty in abundance!
Beautiful images Ann-Christine! All of them!!
You are making me smile and merge with a gentle soft day . . . I hope . . . !