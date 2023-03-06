Macro Monday – Beehive Ginger 6 mars, 2023 / Leya Zingiber Spectabile – a fascinating plant I saw for the first time in Kew Gardens. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Macro Monday – Beehive Ginger”
Wow!
Impressive and a new one for me. Love the image!
Fabulous Ann-Christine. So yummy and alien at the same time 🙂
Oh what a read-up can be found for this beauty! It comes in quite a few colours and looks even more exotic and beautiful when in full bloom! . . . of course in practical, Australia I first me a dozen differing bottles of pill upon pill . . . . beautiful photo . . . !
Weirdly wonderful. Happy Monday, Ann-Christine!
Now that is quite amazing!