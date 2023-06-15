Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Brunnspark

Summertime we visit this park often – not just because of the closeness to our summer house, but also because of its outstanding beauty. Please enjoy a short Thursday walk with me for some summer glory!

The beauty is there even if there are no flowers. Only silence and soothing greeeeeeen.

But the waters are alive, and

the rhododendrons magnificent.

The laburnum was past its best,

but still quite lovely. At least the bumble bees thought so!

And well, who can resist this colour? I can’t.

Thank you for walking with me!