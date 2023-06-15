Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Brunnspark

/ Leya

Summertime we visit this park often – not just because of the closeness to our summer house, but also because of its outstanding beauty. Please enjoy a short Thursday walk with me for some summer glory!

The beauty is there even if there are no flowers. Only silence and soothing greeeeeeen.

But the waters are alive, and

the rhododendrons magnificent.

The laburnum was past its best,

but still quite lovely. At least the bumble bees thought so!

And well, who can resist this colour? I can’t.

Thank you for walking with me!

10 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Brunnspark

  4. Oh, my goodness! If I lived near that I would have to go all the time! Is it within walking distance of your home? …and to be out in nature and hear the silence! Heavenly!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.