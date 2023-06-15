Summertime we visit this park often – not just because of the closeness to our summer house, but also because of its outstanding beauty. Please enjoy a short Thursday walk with me for some summer glory!
The beauty is there even if there are no flowers. Only silence and soothing greeeeeeen.
But the waters are alive, and
the rhododendrons magnificent.
The laburnum was past its best,
but still quite lovely. At least the bumble bees thought so!
And well, who can resist this colour? I can’t.
Thank you for walking with me!
10 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Brunnspark”
Oh to be in Ronneby again…… I would love to see this park! Thanks for the Virtual Wander
Oh, what a wonderfully peaceful walk. Thanks so much for taking us along.
I enjoyed that walk, Ann-Christine. Still very grey here.
Oh, my goodness! If I lived near that I would have to go all the time! Is it within walking distance of your home? …and to be out in nature and hear the silence! Heavenly!
Thanks for a beautiful walk.
I enjoyed this peaceful walk with you
I believe this magnificent growth and warm weather colour has thrilled more than a few generations . . .
What lovely colors you have captured here.
Beautiful shots of such a beautiful scenery. Thanks for bringing us on this walk.
A wonderful walk thanks Ann-Christine 🙂