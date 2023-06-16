Fragments...yes, our lives are, the world is. Brian of Bushboy is our guest host this week, and he says: ”What has been happening recently is a bit of fragmentation around the world, a disconnect. But we always have been made up of pieces. What I would like to see is some of your fragments.”

I am late to the party, because my life right now is more than fragmentary, sometimes I feel I am dissolving totally. But once again I will try to scramble up the pieces of my self and act like a whole person.

Some thoughts of fragments from me on a warm summer’s day, sitting in my garden.

Fragments of lives lost, going down with the Titanic.

I love using fragments in my photography, it makes us look at the image with open senses, using our fantasy. Drawing our own conclusions, making pictures in our minds.

Not showing the whole picture, the whole background or the whole subject is beautiful and suggestive. I wish that would be used in clothing and model photography as well.

Fragments…can make poetry

Fragments talk to our senses. Early summer of wild orchids in evening light make my heart sing. What fragments make your heart sing?

Fragments put together make a clearer picture of what is happening. Like the words and chapters of a book. Or the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

A fragment of the facade is gone…but a butterfly made it ”whole” again – gave it a new meaning. One of life’s little wonders.

Fragments of beauty is still there while we are ageing…

Fragments of Love. A great deal of my time now goes to fitting together the fragments of my father’s life. Through photos, letters and talks with his only remaining sister. I kept some of his things to feel closer to him. Photos, his accordion, a shirt, his books, paintings… What are we humans – only fragments of life on earth, life in space, life in the universe.

But it is a good thing to think of our lives as tiny and insignificant. We tend to take ourselves too seriously.

Many thanks to Brian for this thoughtful challenge, and to Donna and her lovely “Bugs” challenge last week. Next week Tina will be hosting LAPC. So, look out for her exciting challenge!