Fragments...yes, our lives are, the world is. Brian of Bushboy is our guest host this week, and he says: ”What has been happening recently is a bit of fragmentation around the world, a disconnect. But we always have been made up of pieces. What I would like to see is some of your fragments.”
I am late to the party, because my life right now is more than fragmentary, sometimes I feel I am dissolving totally. But once again I will try to scramble up the pieces of my self and act like a whole person.
Some thoughts of fragments from me on a warm summer’s day, sitting in my garden.
Fragments of lives lost, going down with the Titanic.
I love using fragments in my photography, it makes us look at the image with open senses, using our fantasy. Drawing our own conclusions, making pictures in our minds.
Not showing the whole picture, the whole background or the whole subject is beautiful and suggestive. I wish that would be used in clothing and model photography as well.
Fragments…can make poetry
Fragments talk to our senses. Early summer of wild orchids in evening light make my heart sing. What fragments make your heart sing?
Fragments put together make a clearer picture of what is happening. Like the words and chapters of a book. Or the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.
A fragment of the facade is gone…but a butterfly made it ”whole” again – gave it a new meaning. One of life’s little wonders.
Fragments of beauty is still there while we are ageing…
Fragments of Love. A great deal of my time now goes to fitting together the fragments of my father’s life. Through photos, letters and talks with his only remaining sister. I kept some of his things to feel closer to him. Photos, his accordion, a shirt, his books, paintings… What are we humans – only fragments of life on earth, life in space, life in the universe.
But it is a good thing to think of our lives as tiny and insignificant. We tend to take ourselves too seriously.
Many thanks to Brian for this thoughtful challenge, and to Donna and her lovely “Bugs” challenge last week. Next week Tina will be hosting LAPC. So, look out for her exciting challenge!
5 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #253 – Fragments”
I love that shadow person with the tree and the way that only the top portion is part of the shadow.
I call these fragments ‘chapters of life’ . . . some are short, some long . . . and I accept there are other powers added to mine determining what happens over whom I have no control. . I was close to an Irish guy for over a decade who taught me that largely ‘whatever will be will be . . . he taught me ‘to go with the flow’ and I largely immerse myself in Buddhist way of thinking . . . For me it has worked and is working > I force very little and thus fragments do not really form . . . I enjoy every ray of sunshine coming my way and the thoughts taking peace away from one’s being somehow oft depart when one wakes the next morning and hears the birds outside . . . *smile* – back to the lovely photos . . . . be well . . .
I enjoyed your fragments, the butterfly was sheer genius. At first I thought it was a painting. I hope you feel less fragmented soon. Sorting through a parent’s things is never easy.
Thank you Ann-Christine. I am glad you were able to find your fragments and present them so well. Love the photos 🤗💖
Such a lovely post, content and form… even its formatting looks delightfully ”fragmented” 🙂 And I agree, we do tend to take ourselves and some things in life way too seriously, guilty as charged, so it can help to take a more detached look at things, like when doing a puzzle.. distance does help. Paradoxically it helps eventually, as Blake’s so beautifully expresses it, ”To see infinity in a grain of sand/ …/ And eternity in an hour” 😊 Wishing you a nice weekend ahead!