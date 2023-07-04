Lens-Artists Challenge #256… – Inspiration found in the Kitchen

/ Leya

A big Thank You to Ritva for encouraging us to look for inspiration in the kitchen. Great fun! I have mostly chosen old and new utensils and kitchen herbs, but also good light in a kitchen is essential.

My grandmother’s old funnel is still in use…while her almond grinder is just there for memories. Flowers? I have flowers everywhere, and many in my kitchen windows as well. For inspiration! My favourite mug is from my daughter’s trip to Japan some years ago.

Finally…some sallad from my other kitchen in our summerhouse. A very old photo, but I loved that table cloth as well…

Thank you again, Ritva, this was a fun challenge with many possibilities! I look forward to seeing everyone’s kitchens, and coffee or tea cups. Remember to link to her post here and include the Lens-artists Tag so we can find you.

Thank you also to Patti for inspiration and encouragement to tell stories with our photography last week. I think we all agree that every photo has a story…to us.

July’s Guest Hosts and Challenges are:

Interested in knowing more about the Lens-Artists challenge? Click here for more information.

15 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #256… – Inspiration found in the Kitchen

  13. *wicked grin* Well, if the topic leads one to contemplate on the issue of healthy salad vegetables . . . it’s all good, isn’t it? . . . That final tiny tomato salad has the camera angles arguing it out with with number of vegetables consumed for the day 🙂 !

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.