Lens-Artists Challenge #256… – Inspiration found in the Kitchen

A big Thank You to Ritva for encouraging us to look for inspiration in the kitchen. Great fun! I have mostly chosen old and new utensils and kitchen herbs, but also good light in a kitchen is essential.

My grandmother’s old funnel is still in use…while her almond grinder is just there for memories. Flowers? I have flowers everywhere, and many in my kitchen windows as well. For inspiration! My favourite mug is from my daughter’s trip to Japan some years ago.

Finally…some sallad from my other kitchen in our summerhouse. A very old photo, but I loved that table cloth as well…

Thank you again, Ritva, this was a fun challenge with many possibilities! I look forward to seeing everyone’s kitchens, and coffee or tea cups. Remember to link to her post here and include the Lens-artists Tag so we can find you.

Thank you also to Patti for inspiration and encouragement to tell stories with our photography last week. I think we all agree that every photo has a story…to us.

July’s Guest Hosts and Challenges are:

Interested in knowing more about the Lens-Artists challenge? Click here for more information.