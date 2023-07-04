Lens-Artists Challenge #256… – Inspiration found in the Kitchen

A big Thank You to Ritva for encouraging us to look for inspiration in the kitchen. Great fun! I have mostly chosen old and new utensils and kitchen herbs, but also good light in a kitchen is essential.
My grandmother’s old funnel is still in use…while her almond grinder is just there for memories. Flowers? I have flowers everywhere, and many in my kitchen windows as well. For inspiration! My favourite mug is from my daughter’s trip to Japan some years ago.
Finally…some sallad from my other kitchen in our summerhouse. A very old photo, but I loved that table cloth as well…
Thank you again, Ritva, this was a fun challenge with many possibilities! I look forward to seeing everyone’s kitchens, and coffee or tea cups. Remember to link to her post here and include the Lens-artists Tag so we can find you.
Thank you also to Patti for inspiration and encouragement to tell stories with our photography last week. I think we all agree that every photo has a story…to us.
July’s Guest Hosts and Challenges are:
- July 8 Philo of Philosophy Through Photography looks at SIMPLICITY
- July 15 Dawn Miller of The Day After leads with FENCES
- July 22 Dan Fenner of Departing in 5 Minutes will take us to UNBOUND
- July 29 Janet Webb of This That and The Other Thing will explore OVERLOOKED
What marvelous close ups you took for this week 😀 😀 The veggie plate looks delicious 😀
I love this closeup interpretation of the LAPC theme!
Terrific macros. I really love that first bubble. Number 8 of 12 left me completely stumped.
I love the almost abstract nature of many of these images – truly inspired!
Wonderful as always A-C. For me the flowers steal the show this week. The ethereal image of the glass bottle is perfection!
Lovely response, A C- great macros, lovely food items and am intrigued by Nerman!
love the macros, they have style and simplicity to them, would work for next week also Ann-Christine. What a pretty mug, delicate design.
Very arty, Christine. I enjoyed your photo selection immensely.
Totally agree with the others. Great macros and imagination.
Trust you to nail this challenge with some great macros and still life images.
Great scallions. Love your macro handles.
I loved your macro photos. Beautiful!
*wicked grin* Well, if the topic leads one to contemplate on the issue of healthy salad vegetables . . . it’s all good, isn’t it? . . . That final tiny tomato salad has the camera angles arguing it out with with number of vegetables consumed for the day 🙂 !
Beautiful macros and photo choices Ann-Christine!
I love your mug, Ann-Christine! Great drawings on it.