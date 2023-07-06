A pause in the welcome rain…and I could take a stroll in my summer garden. You probably know that I strive to make it bee and insect friendly. And some things are coming along nicely, at least my old apple tree. Let’s go and see!
The old apple tree gave in some years ago, but I decided to make it come alive again – with the help of clematis and honeysuckle. I tried several clematis, and finally this one was the winner. In the pot, an orange Clarkia.
As you can see, the wild flowers are growing after the long draught. Everything withered and yellow – but wild flowers are hardy and made to live here. Species of Scabious are popular among bees, beetles and butterflies.
The old tree is filled with various insects, sometimes so small that I can hardly see them.
Honeysuckle is now an established climber – but it took some years. Summernights are filled with their lovely scent.
One of my insect hotels found its place here too.
Two bird baths by this tree, one on the ground for the big birds and one hanging for the smaller ones. Keeping them filled is essential to the birds. I have a third one on the ground for the hedgehogs.
Clarkia was a new acquaintance to me, but I like its soft colours accompanying the old trunk.
Agapanthus is a sweet friend of mine, and this year it has developed 17 stems. I got the plant from a dear friend who passed away some years ago. I am very grateful for this gift, and I think of him every time I admire it and water it.
The tour ends in my glasshouse, where there are only edible plants during summer – and some cacti. This big lady is flowering now, having 8 buds. A joy!
Thank you so much for visiting and walking with me in my favourite place!
17 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – My Wild Garden”
This is my favorite sort of garden but obviously one I’ll never have in Arizona. 🙂 What a blessing that I can enjoy your and others online. I also love the Agapanthuses but I really like all of what you shared. I also love that you have a plant from your friend that reminds you of her when you see it. That’s a wonderful way to remember her. Your first photo reminds me in some ways of what it looks like in Wyoming when the wildflowers are blooming. Of course that’s a completely natural garden but your reminds me of it in the best possible way.
Thank you, Janet – and you have the most fascinating cacti where you live! Plants from friends are the best thing to remember them by – I think. I have many treasures from friends and people who left this world. I have about 10 geraniums from my grandmother. Kept them for more than 30 years. I think of her every time I water them or cut them or replant them. She loved her plants, and they were given to her from friends too. I would guess they are more than 100 years old.
Oh, what a lovely garden. I like how you have used the old tree as a support for other plants. A rambling rose would probably work too. My kind of garden. Thanks for letting me visit.
Oh, a much appreciated visit – you who know much about gardening! Means a great deal to an amateur like me. I thought of a rose too, but decided against it as there is one more trunk to fall down sooner or later. Maybe I should try one anyway?
Wildly wonderful!
♥
Thanks for this visit to your wonderful garden!
Thank you for your company, Nes!
My pleasure!
This really is my kind of garden. Thanks for this delightful visit.
Dreamy, but not a wonderful walled garden like yours, Margaret. Glad you found it delightful!
What a lovely-lovely garden. Thank you for letting me hang out with you. Loved everything … but oh my, I’m such a fan of Agapanthus (and yours is truly beautiful).
Thank you very much! Glad you came along! Agapanthus has been a great love of mine ever since I saw it first time in Madeira many many years ago.
Dear Ann-Christine
thanks for the tour through your garden. We love its look between wild and cultivated.
Wishing you a relaxing weekend
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Thank you so much, wishing you the same! I will stay in my garden…
Really charming garden and I particularly love the Agapanthuses
Thank you, Sheree – and yes they are very beautiful and elegant!