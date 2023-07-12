Wordless Wednesday 12 juli, 202311 juli, 2023 / Leya Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade
6 reaktioner på ”Wordless Wednesday”
Good morning, dear Ann-Christine
well spotted, great structures.
Keep well
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Marvellous bark, but did those trees need to come down?
Wonderful bark.
What a fascinating photo! Very beautiful.
Love these logs.
Nature at its incredible best . . .