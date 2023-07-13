Thursday Thoughts – The yearly visit to Wanås

My dear friend Viveka (of Myguiltypleasures) and I went to Wanås Castle – we usually do once a year. And we enjoy the art and our delicious meal, chatting along together.

If you like outdoor exhibitions – and surpises – let’s go!

Carola Grahn is the new artist this year, and she deals with Sami art and beliefs.

The giant boxes with logs at the entrance were impressive, but then the glassed wall was our first stop – at the sight of the blue mountain.

This is a rather impressive size of art work for the little pond, but we liked it. You can read about the artist’s idea below in the gallery.

The natural theme as well as the Sami connections were ever present. The ”building” made of birches shows a free interpretation of a sign on a Sami sacred drum.

Thank you for being my company here at Wanås, and hopefully you want a new tour next year!