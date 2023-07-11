Mr Philo of Philosophy Through Photography is our most welcome guest host this week, and he calls for Simplicity:

”I considered selecting simplicity since the modern world is so stressful and chaotic that we are losing the fundamental clarity and simplicity that allow us to concentrate on what is really important.” Please visit his site for more inspiration!

Hopefully this post will tell you why I too believe we need more simplicity.

As I grew older, I realized that it was much better to insist on the genuine forms of nature, for simplicity is the greatest adornment of art.

— Albrecht Durer

Simplicity can be reflected in so many ways…here are a few:

I have just three things to teach: simplicity, patience, compassion. These three are your greatest treasures.

— Lao Tzu

Nature is pleased with simplicity.

— Isaac Newton

Enjoy the little things,

– for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

— Robert Brault

Beauty of style and harmony and grace and good rhythm depend on simplicity.

– Plato

Everything is both simpler than we can imagine, and more complicated that we can conceive.

– Goethe

Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.

– Confucius

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

— Leonardo da Vinci

We are looking forward to seeing your Simplicity posts, and remember to link to Philo’s original post and use the Lens-Artists tag.

Sincere thanks to Ritva Sillanmäki for hosting last week’s Inspiration Found In The Kitchen, a challenge with immensely creative answers! Thank you for sharing your talent and passion with us.

Next week, Dawn Miller of The Day After will be hosting LAPC # – 258 Fences. And, if you would like to participate weekly in our Lens-Artists challenge, click here for more information.