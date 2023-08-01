Lens-Artists Challenge #260 – Overlooked

/ Leya

Janet of Sustainability is our host this week, the last week of guest hosts. Be sure to visit her amazing site for more inspiration!

She says: ”We all look, but do we see? Have you ever said “Look” to your spouse, only to hear “What?” after s/he looks? Saying “look” gives a direction; “seeing” gives insight and depth. It’s easy to look at a beautiful view, but do you see what makes up that view?”

I love looking at/in mirrors, wherever I find them – but not at myself… In mirrors you get another, sometimes enigmatic perspective of the surrounding world, and your photo gets naturally framed too.

Do you notice the little birds going about their business every day – I guess people often don’t pay much attention to them, unless they are very colourful – or stealing our food. This little white wagtail looks like he is overlooking his long shadow.

In this great globe-thistle in my garden, was a little secret hidden – passing by – would you have noticed?

Wild Dianthus deltoides – can also be found in my garden – but would you notice this less than 5mm flower? Maybe because of its intense colour you would. To be sure – I have enlarged it here!

Photographic ”overlooked” moments are precious. I love it when, for example, I open a photo in Lightroom, and there suddenly shows up an insect or something that arrived in the clicking moment! Overlooked. Until now.

Finally, an early morning find, and in the header a hidden gate. Overlooked – but if you are walking a dog or two …I am sure they will find these things for you. Nothing overlooked with my dog around!

This week we’d like you to share photos of something you normally overlook or something you think other people would overlook. Hope you will have fun seeing what’s out there. Don’t forget to add your link to Janet’s post and tag it “Lens-Artists” so we can find you in the Reader.

Many thanks to all of our guest hosts for interesting and innovative challenges! We hope you all enjoyed it and had just as much fun as we had.

Next week, back to usual, starting with me, Leya/Ann-Christine on Saturday, August 5. My theme will be “Work in Progress.”

Until then, stay calm and be nice – to yourself as well!

14 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #260 – Overlooked

  5. I love mirror shots too (so much depth in that one!) and reflections in windows and doors. Yes, I do sometimes use them to check I’m presentable but more often for interesting angles. Flowers and birds- what’s not to like? Just at this moment there are no little ones hopping about on the patio, but they’re not far away. Have a lovely week, Ann-Christine!

    Svara

  12. Let’s start with the dogs. True. They don’t overlook things, although sometimes we wish they would. 🙂 I love the mirror shot. It’s so much fun to look in mirrors, isn’t it, and this is a wonderful photo of one. The second shot is set up perfectly to showcase the little bird and I really love the tiny world in the third shot. You’re right. When you get home and look at your photos, you sometimes find little overlooked things. It’s such a joy to do so. I expected beautiful example, A-C, and you didn’t disappoint me (not that I expected you would.)

    janet

    Svara

