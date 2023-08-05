Lens-Artists Challenge #261 – Work in Progress

If you think about it, everything is a work in progress, isn’t it? So, this should be a challenge open to endless possibilities – I can’t wait to see what YOU think when you hear this phrase. Here are some things I came to think of – hopefully they will help refreshing your thinking cap…
Everybody’s a work in progress. I’m a work in progress. I mean, I’ve never arrived. I’m still learning all the time. – Renée Fleming
A work in progress…often we think we know the outcome – and other times we really have no idea. But, that is part of the fun. Planning, longing, guessing, following the project. I know though, that the work in progress in the opener/header, is one of my homegrown cucumbers.
No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying. – Tony Robbins,
The artist here is sculpting with a chainsaw and other, smaller electric tools.
The secret of making progress is to get started. – Mark Twain
Ladies making Churchkhela candy in the streets of Tblisi, Georgia. Smashingly tasty, I promise!
Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection. – Mark Twain
– Or?
The construction site in Barcelona as it looked in 2011. This famous project started in 1882, but Antoni Gaudí died in a tram accident before he could finish Sagrada Família. It is said to stand finished in 2026 – a rather long work in progress. We plan to visit then, or when…
Then I must add some examples of budding life – fascinating works in progress.
Failure is success in progress. – Albert Einstein
A new puppy means working on – becoming a sociable dog and hopefully a lifelong companion.
Progress means getting nearer to the place you want to be. – C.S. Lewis
A newlywed couple with their young daughter. Maybe one of the longest and most important works in progress we can embark upon – growing a harmonious family.
– Gaudi knew…
So, now it is your turn! A work in progress can be almost anything…can’t it? Looking forward to seeing your ideas and images! Don’t forget to link to this post and use the Lens-Artists tag.
Finally, sincerely thanks to Janet and her creative theme Overlooked – which it indeed wasn’t (overlooked) ! And thank you to all our fantastic guest hosts this July – we hope you enjoyed it just as much as we and the readers did! Now we are back to the ordinary hosting, and next week it is Amy’s turn to lead us. Until then, stay calm and be kind – also to yourself.
Oh, and one last, wise quote for all of us to remember:
Allow yourself to be proud of yourself and all the progress you’ve made. Especially the progress that no one else can see.– Anonymous
20 reaktioner på ”Lens-Artists Challenge #261 – Work in Progress”
I think you’ve a nice range of photos here. They’re all appealing in their own ways, showing work as a snapshot in time.
As a side note the building looks like some sort of construction made from biscuit. Not sure why.
Just have to smile at the big bellied sculptor judging his workmanship so fine and dainty 😉 ! As for me – either one is a work in progress, or one has crossed the river into the next world . . .
Scrolling again methinks just have to kiss the baby who righteously said ‘Well, glad you two finally signed on the bottom line . . . s!!!
So many lovely responses here Ann-Christine. My favorites are the little baby and the Sagrada Familia.
A wonderful theme for a challenge Ann-Christine and you have provided some excellent examples. Cheeky dog, the flower bud and I love the Sagrada. Have seen it twice and would love to see the building without scaffolding 🙂
I love all these but especially the cathedral and the baby ❤
Great examples of works in progress Ann Christine. We are all works in progress. Each day we learn something new. Your challenge is for us to describe it in pictures. Let’s see what I can come up with??
I’m not sure I ever met a complete person… unless that’s you, Ann-Christine 🤣 We’re all still trying to get there. That puppy promises hours of fun…and obedience classes 🤣💙 My son gets married 2 weeks today. Now he’s definitely a work in progress! Maybe even more than me. Thanks for the great quotes and photos. Have an excellent week!
Oh, my goodness, the puppy steals the show!! And I see the dog walkers in my neighborhood, they are a work in progress! 🥰
I love your images for this theme. The family and a puppy are my favorites. You’ve given me some ideas on how to approach the challenge. Thank you!
I loved this challenge, even if I was a bit lost at the start. Your photos are such a wonderful inspiration and guidance. Great quotes and those puppy eyes can melt anything. Now there is a work in progress that anyone would love.
What a fun and challenging theme you have chosen and there are certainly many ways to interpret this. Your amazing photos are clear examples of that. I love your photo of the beautiful dog, ”if eyes could speak” and the last one conveys so much love. And I like the quotes.
“…so I’ll do better…”
a wonderful idea, Ann-Christine, although a hard one. I tried my best in advance and now I see, I hit one of your points 😁 although it’s not that obvious.
I like your blossoms and as well La Sagrada Familia.
You’ve given some thoughtful and lovely examples. Yet again unlikely to join in – away for a few days with friends. But I’ll have a think anyway!
Great theme, great photos, great quotes. Yup. MY LIFE is a work in progress. Making all the mistakes I can do I’ll do better in the next one?!?! 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
“Ain’t got no trouble in my life
No foolish dreams to make me cry
I’m never frightened or worried
I know I’ll always get by”
“I’ve got the music in me, I’ve got the music in me, I’ve got the music in me.
I’ve got the music in me, I’ve got the music in me, I’ve got the music in me.”
“…so I’ll do better…”