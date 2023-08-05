Lens-Artists Challenge #261 – Work in Progress

If you think about it, everything is a work in progress, isn’t it? So, this should be a challenge open to endless possibilities – I can’t wait to see what YOU think when you hear this phrase. Here are some things I came to think of – hopefully they will help refreshing your thinking cap…

Everybody’s a work in progress. I’m a work in progress. I mean, I’ve never arrived. I’m still learning all the time. – Renée Fleming

A work in progress…often we think we know the outcome – and other times we really have no idea. But, that is part of the fun. Planning, longing, guessing, following the project. I know though, that the work in progress in the opener/header, is one of my homegrown cucumbers.

No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying. – Tony Robbins,

The artist here is sculpting with a chainsaw and other, smaller electric tools.

The secret of making progress is to get started. – Mark Twain

Ladies making Churchkhela candy in the streets of Tblisi, Georgia. Smashingly tasty, I promise!

Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection. – Mark Twain

– Or?

The construction site in Barcelona as it looked in 2011. This famous project started in 1882, but Antoni Gaudí died in a tram accident before he could finish Sagrada Família. It is said to stand finished in 2026 – a rather long work in progress. We plan to visit then, or when…

Then I must add some examples of budding life – fascinating works in progress.

Failure is success in progress. – Albert Einstein

A new puppy means working on – becoming a sociable dog and hopefully a lifelong companion.

Progress means getting nearer to the place you want to be. – C.S. Lewis

A newlywed couple with their young daughter. Maybe one of the longest and most important works in progress we can embark upon – growing a harmonious family.

– Gaudi knew…

So, now it is your turn! A work in progress can be almost anything…can’t it? Looking forward to seeing your ideas and images! Don’t forget to link to this post and use the Lens-Artists tag.

Finally, sincerely thanks to Janet and her creative theme Overlooked – which it indeed wasn’t (overlooked) ! And thank you to all our fantastic guest hosts this July – we hope you enjoyed it just as much as we and the readers did! Now we are back to the ordinary hosting, and next week it is Amy’s turn to lead us. Until then, stay calm and be kind – also to yourself.

Oh, and one last, wise quote for all of us to remember:

Allow yourself to be proud of yourself and all the progress you’ve made. Especially the progress that no one else can see.– Anonymous

﻿