2 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday

  1. So typical of the old towns of Europe . . . safe, close, comfortable . . . but, oh dear, even a horse and cart would have difficulty passing here 😉 !

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Logga in med någon av dessa metoder för att publicera din kommentar:

Gravatar
WordPress.com-logga

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

Denna webbplats använder Akismet för att minska skräppost. Lär dig om hur din kommentarsdata bearbetas.