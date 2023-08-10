These four – two girls and two boys…were my teenage idols. So, when in Stockholm we had to visit the ABBA museum.

I don’t think they need any further presentation…

Of course the fanatic fans get their oxygen from here, but we ordinary admirers found it both interesting and fun. This is only a very small piece of what the museum has on display.

Their usual brand was also imprinted in the museum – well organized to the tiniest item.

And lastly, click the link to see their avatars in concert in London. We don’t plan to go, but we never say never…