These four – two girls and two boys…were my teenage idols. So, when in Stockholm we had to visit the ABBA museum.
I don’t think they need any further presentation…
Of course the fanatic fans get their oxygen from here, but we ordinary admirers found it both interesting and fun. This is only a very small piece of what the museum has on display.
Their usual brand was also imprinted in the museum – well organized to the tiniest item.
And lastly, click the link to see their avatars in concert in London. We don’t plan to go, but we never say never…
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – ABBA”
That would be a fun place 🙂
What a great museum!