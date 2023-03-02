Photosketcher for fun today. It has been a sunny day, and in my windows the flowers are coming alive! Outdoors it is still too cold, but I am in the mood.
2 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – Spring Feelings”
These are like lovely watercolors. They make we want for spring.
Pretty. March is here, spring is close. As much as I love spring, for me it means summer is coming too, and that is our inside time.