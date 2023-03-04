LAPC #239 – Finding Peace

Learning to distance yourself from all the negativity is one of the greatest lessons to achieve inner peace.
― Roy T. Bennett
Tina is our host this week, and she wants to know how we find peace in this busy world. For me, it’s a struggle, but in short, I need alone time and to immerse myself in Nature, Beauty and Art.
A combination of architecture – old and new – and books, is just perfect. It is enough for me to enter a library – any library… But, an exquisite one, like the Long Room in Trinity College, Dublin, is unforgettable. There is an atmosphere around all these books, the authors’ aura peacefully descending on you.
Art – especially otherworldly and fantastic art, like this of Yasec Yerka, expands my mind and thoughts. Yerka’s Surrealistic art is inspired by old masters like Hieronymus Bosch and Pieter Bruegel. I often sit in my armchair and wander through his books, resting in peaceful wonder.
On earth there is no heaven, but there are pieces of it.
– Jules Renard
Looking at beauty in the world is the first step of purifying the mind.
– Amit Ray
Lose yourself in nature and find peace.
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Time spent amongst trees is never time wasted.
– Katrina Mayer
Wander often. Wonder always – Anonymous
Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees.
—John Muir
