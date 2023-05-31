Anne shows us some awesome buildings and structures, some from her trip to Australia. This is an interesting theme with already many responses too.
From me, there is a gallery from Prague – what caught my eye especially in this lovely city.
Ginger and Fred – On top!
Natural structures …too
Juxtapositions are always fascinating
Old and new.
In the middle stands a replica of the Eiffel Tower.
Old and famous
Strange and beautiful church interiors. To the left…figures peeping out from almost every pillar!
Libraries of course
Details details…
Anne asks us to find our own fascinating structures that capture your attention, tell a story or are just beautiful. Capture new scenes or take a trip down memory lane in our photo archives. Remember to link to her challenge when you post and use the Lens-Artists tag. Looking forward to seeing all your artful structures!
Winding beauty – a favourite building style
Many thanks to Amy and her challenge of Cloudscapes and Skyscapes last week. I love skies too, and enjoyed the beautiful images that you all posted. Next week Donna will be hosting LAPC. So, look for her special and exciting challenge.
If you would like to participate weekly in our Lens-Artists Challenge, click here for more info.
7 reaktioner på ”Lens Artists Challenge #251 – Buildings and other Structures”
Dear Ann-Christine
what an interesting gallery and so typical for Prague.
Thanks for sharing
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Lots of lovely details. Prague is a photographer’s dream city.
Fabulous gallery
Nice details 🙂 Have a lovely day and many greets.
A lovely set of contrasts between old and new!
Terrific stuff. I really like that Frank Gehry building in Prague. Great photo of details too, especially of the devils in the details 🙂
Fabulous, most varied selection, A C! Not the Prague I remember at all….you took in SO much!