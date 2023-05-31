Lens Artists Challenge #251 – Buildings and other Structures

Anne shows us some awesome buildings and structures, some from her trip to Australia. This is an interesting theme with already many responses too.

From me, there is a gallery from Prague – what caught my eye especially in this lovely city.

Ginger and Fred – On top!

Natural structures …too

Juxtapositions are always fascinating

Old and new.

In the middle stands a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

Old and famous

Strange and beautiful church interiors. To the left…figures peeping out from almost every pillar!

Libraries of course

Details details…

Anne asks us to find our own fascinating structures that capture your attention, tell a story or are just beautiful. Capture new scenes or take a trip down memory lane in our photo archives. Remember to link to her challenge when you post and use the Lens-Artists tag. Looking forward to seeing all your artful structures!

Winding beauty – a favourite building style

Many thanks to Amy and her challenge of Cloudscapes and Skyscapes last week. I love skies too, and enjoyed the beautiful images that you all posted. Next week Donna will be hosting LAPC. So, look for her special and exciting challenge.

If you would like to participate weekly in our Lens-Artists Challenge, click here for more info.