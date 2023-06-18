Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att e-posta en länk till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Gilla detta:Gilla Laddar in … Relaterade Silent Sunday 18 juni, 202317 juni, 2023 / Leya / 6 kommentarer
6 reaktioner på ”Silent Sunday”
Dear Ann-Christine
Well spotted and perfectly photographed 👍👍
Love
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Silent it is….The tales it could tell
Such a characterful building – if not too cosy.
Shabby chic.
A building of many stories methinks . . . !
Wonderfully run-down