Lens-Artists Challenge #254 – Spiritual Sites

To see a world in a grain of sand

And a heaven in a wild flower,

Hold infinity in the palm of your hand,

And eternity in an hour.

William Blake

Tina‘s challenge this week is Spiritual Sites. ”While many associate spirituality with religion, the Oxford dictionary defines it as “relating to or affecting the human spirit or soul as opposed to material or physical things”, a much wider interpretation.”

Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth.

― Herman Hesse

I will post some of the most spiritual places I have visited. Starting with New Zealand and Tane Mahuta, the biggest Kauri tree left in the world. His name means ”Lord of the Forest”, and he is indeed impressive. The forest around him whispers his name.

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without

― Siddhārtha Gautama

Lhasa, Tibet, and the Pothala Palace. Walking in silence up to the palace on those massive, worn stones, in the thin air, was overwhelming. The palace lies on a cliff, 3700 m above sea level, so you have to walk slowly. And that is the true way to register all impressions with all of your senses.

Pilgrimage is a powerful metaphor for any journey with the purpose of finding something that matters deeply to the traveler.

– Phil Cousineau

Bhutan talks to you as soon as you arrive – the Himalayas and the Dzongs, the monks, the prayer flags and the people. A pilgrimage to the Tiger’s Nest monastery is a must.

It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up.

– Eckhart Tolle



To see the sunset over the Amazon from a Kapok tree – was one of the most spiritual things that has ever happened in my life. The Amazon, the lungs of the world, and the sounds of the jungle and its inhabitants…is an unforgettable experience. We don’t know for how long we will have the Amazon with us, but I am sure that when we do everything we can to make it survive – then the Earth and our world will survive too.

In my country, the forests are, for many of us, the most spiritual places, and the churches of course. But for our Sámi people, there are also mountains, cliffs, caves and open land. Our most renowned landmark up north is Cuonjávaggi/Lapporten (the gate to Lapland). Here the Paddus nature trail leads to an old sacred Sámi area and the cliff Baddusdievva in Abisko national park. But you don’t really need to know that – you will feel the prescence of the old spirits in your body and soul when you walk.

Finally, I will echo Tina’s words:

”…remember to pay attention to your spiritual side. It will remind you of the positivity in the world when its chaos seems overwhelming.”

Welcome to join us this week and share your thoughts on spirituality and the places where it can be found. Be sure to link to Tina’s post and to use the Lens-Artists Tag for reader. Sincere thanks to Brian of Bushboy’s World for last week’s wonderful Fragments, and to you for all your creative and beautiful responses. Patti will lead next week on her lovely Pilotfish blog so be sure to check her out next Saturday. Until then, stay safe, be kind and enjoy the journey.