Lens-Artists Challenge #263 – Faces in a Crowd

John asks for faces in a crowd – not too easily done for a shy person like me. But, there are many alternatives for us too!

John points out that we might include examples from nature photography, pets, street photography, headshots, portraiture, fashion, sports, or wedding photography. And more.

To my surprise I found both old and new ones for this post. Here we go:

On Emma’s high school graduation day we finally spotted each other in the crowd!

Stockholm – at the market hall I spotted a happy young man running around with his sea creatures…

Jousting always gathers crowds of spectators, handsome horses and handsome men.

Good looking male lions…

Art… with legs, in Vilnius.

Mural art in Lodz, Poland.

Art in China – theatre and music along the Yangtse river.

Flower faces in Lund.

Animal faces – my Totti.

Strays in Thimpu, just outside our hotel. Very sweet and well behaved.

Lovely Bhutanese faces from the street, a famous traffic conductor and a family on pilgrimage.

– On their way to Tiger’s Nest.

Hungarian dolls in Budapest – faces in a crowd!

Your challenge this week is to share images featuring faces, in a crowd or standing alone, human or animal.

