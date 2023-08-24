Thursday Thoughts – More from the Bergian garden, Stockholm

/ Leya

The Garden was founded through a donation in 1791 by the historian and antiquarian Bengt Bergius and his brother Peter Jonas Bergius, a physician and scientist, for the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Strolling along the well kept paths and exploring the glass house was a great pleasure.

It was a perfect finish for our Stockholm visit this time. I wish I could have one of those gigantic lily pads in my garden…

