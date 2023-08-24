The Garden was founded through a donation in 1791 by the historian and antiquarian Bengt Bergius and his brother Peter Jonas Bergius, a physician and scientist, for the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
Strolling along the well kept paths and exploring the glass house was a great pleasure.
It was a perfect finish for our Stockholm visit this time. I wish I could have one of those gigantic lily pads in my garden…
4 reaktioner på ”Thursday Thoughts – More from the Bergian garden, Stockholm”
What a magnificent place! Thanks for sharing your wonderful photos. 🙂🌺🙏
Breathtaking… Thank you for the fabulous tour!!
Fabulous garden
Can we share one? A lily pad, I mean. I only have a little garden 🤗💚